Yorktown, Va. (February 6, 2024) Sailors and other military affiliated participants engage in a intramural basketball game at the Sports Zone gym at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Intramural basketball is one of many fitness and recreational offerings through NWS Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 22:57 Photo ID: 8228530 VIRIN: 240206-N-TG517-3423 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.16 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intramural basketball at NWS Yorktown [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.