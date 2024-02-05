The Gift of Life

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles, a native of Davison, Michigan, donates blood during a drive for the Armed Services Blood Program aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Feb. 6, 2024. Donors also become part of the ship's walking blood bank, ready to respond to medical emergencies when blood is needed. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza)
