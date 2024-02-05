Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Gift of Life

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer John Scorza 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO –Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Corey Frias, a native of Makawao, Hawaii, donates blood during a drive for the Armed Services Blood Program aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Feb. 6, 2024. Donors also become part of the ship's walking blood bank, ready to respond to medical emergencies where blood is needed. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza)

    TAGS

    Medical
    Navy
    Blood drive
    LHD4
    ICU

