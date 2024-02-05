Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow returns to Yokota [Image 2 of 3]

    Snow returns to Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron sits in the snow on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2024. The base recorded more than 3 inches of snowfall during a 12-hour period, the most since 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8228391
    VIRIN: 240205-F-PM645-4772
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow returns to Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snow returns to Yokota
    Snow returns to Yokota
    Snow returns to Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Snow
    C-130J
    Snow fall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT