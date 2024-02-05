Onto the Next Obstacle

U.S. Army Spc. Brendan Smith, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, blazes through the balance obstacle on the obstacle course during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

