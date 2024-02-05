U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tre Powell, a self propelled artillery maintainer representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, bear crawls through the trench on the obstacle course during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 19:21 Photo ID: 8228326 VIRIN: 240206-A-FQ805-8168 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.64 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dive Right In [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.