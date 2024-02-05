Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dive Right In [Image 4 of 6]

    Dive Right In

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tre Powell, a self propelled artillery maintainer representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, bear crawls through the trench on the obstacle course during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8228326
    VIRIN: 240206-A-FQ805-8168
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dive Right In [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    US Army
    GAANG
    78 Troop Command
    78TC

