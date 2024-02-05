Up and Over

U.S. Army Pfc. Jaylen White, a motor transport operator representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, climbs over a wall on the obstacle course during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

