U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a Sailor conducting tactical combat casualty care training in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 Location: USS SOMMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN Marines, Sailors Train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care on USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker