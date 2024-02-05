Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors Train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care on USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines, Sailors Train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care on USS Somerset

    USS SOMMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a Sailor conducting tactical combat casualty care training in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8228317
    VIRIN: 240110-M-HP224-1101
    Resolution: 7468x4981
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: USS SOMMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marines, Sailors Train in Tactical Combat Casualty Care on USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Classroom
    TCCC
    Readiness
    Training
    Naval Integration

