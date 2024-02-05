U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William Daly, commander of Carrier Strike Group 15, speaks to Navy and Marine Corps officers during a ship visit aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8228292
|VIRIN:
|240110-M-PO838-3021
|Resolution:
|6368x4247
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG-15 Visits 15th MEU, USS Somerset Underway, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT