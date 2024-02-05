Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-15 Visits 15th MEU, USS Somerset Underway

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. William Daly, commander of Carrier Strike Group 15, speaks to Navy and Marine Corps officers during a ship visit aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
