Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&S Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&amp;S Mission

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean to depart the ship for a reconnaissance mission Jan. 9, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:25
    Photo ID: 8228280
    VIRIN: 240109-M-PO838-1138
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&S Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&amp;S Mission
    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&amp;S Mission
    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&amp;S Mission
    Reconnaissance Company Departs USS Somerset for R&amp;S Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT