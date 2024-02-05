U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean to depart the ship for a reconnaissance mission Jan. 9, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
