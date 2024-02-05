U.S. Marines assigned to the Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) to depart for a reconnaissance and surveillance mission Jan. 9, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

