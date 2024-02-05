Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mystery Event [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Craddock, a military intelligence systems maintainer representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, participates in a public affairs evaluation for a mystery event during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8228256
    VIRIN: 240206-A-FQ805-7317
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mystery Event [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    US Army
    GAANG
    78 Troop Command
    78TC

