U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Craddock, a military intelligence systems maintainer representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, participates in a public affairs evaluation for a mystery event during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 6, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

