3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade trains to liase, advise U.S. partners and allies

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Caukin assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade is conducting partnership operations and supporting the establishment of the 3R Peshmerga Division role player in a brigade level exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. The training focuses on preparing soldiers in the brigade to assist, liaise, support, and foreign security force partners, in operations around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

