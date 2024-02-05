Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade trains to liase, advise U.S. partners and allies [Image 2 of 2]

    3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade trains to liase, advise U.S. partners and allies

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Asher Ndah 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Caukin assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade is conducting partnership operations and supporting the establishment of the 3R Peshmerga Division role player in a brigade level exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. The training focuses on preparing soldiers in the brigade to assist, liaise, support, and foreign security force partners, in operations around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    This work, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade trains to liase, advise U.S. partners and allies [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Asher Ndah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

