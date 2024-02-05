3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade trains to liase, advise U.S. partners and allies

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chase Rapp, assigned to the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, is advising partner forces on personnel accountability and strength reporting in a brigade-level mission readiness exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024. The training focuses on preparing Soldiers in the brigade to assist, liaise, support, and NATO partners, in operations around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

