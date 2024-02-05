Air Assault: Rappel Tower

Soldiers with the Singapore Army hold onto the 35-foot rappel tower rope for the safety of other classmates at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Joint training within the Indo-Pacific region builds readiness, interoperability, and confidence between the U.S. Army and our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8228252
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-LR057-1173
|Resolution:
|7572x5050
|Size:
|24.37 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
