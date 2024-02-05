Soldiers with the Singapore Army hold onto the 35-foot rappel tower rope for the safety of other classmates at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Joint training within the Indo-Pacific region builds readiness, interoperability, and confidence between the U.S. Army and our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:31 Photo ID: 8228252 VIRIN: 240129-A-LR057-1173 Resolution: 7572x5050 Size: 24.37 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.