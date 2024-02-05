Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Assault: Rappel Tower

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier with the Singapore Army rappels down the 35-foot rappel tower at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Jan. 29, 2024. Joint training within the Indo-Pacific region builds readiness, interoperability, and confidence between the U.S. Army and our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8228250
    VIRIN: 240129-A-LR057-1142
    Resolution: 5758x3841
    Size: 13.32 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    This work, Air Assault: Rappel Tower [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Air Assault
    Lightning Academy
    Indo-Pacific

