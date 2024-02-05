A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean to transport Marines for a reconnaissance and surveillance mission Jan. 9, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

