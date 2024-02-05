Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing receives their first “Patch” in 28 years [Image 2 of 2]

    172nd Airlift Wing receives their first “Patch” in 28 years

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Philip Landry, an Air Battle Manager Instructor with the 255th Air Control Squadron, receives his certificate at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduation on December 15th, 2023 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Landry graduated from the six-month graduate-level Air Battle Management Weapons Instructor Course for Weapons Officers which teaches expert-level instructors to refine their instructional abilities and lead other instructors on more advanced capabilities of our military.

