Maj. Philip Landry, an Air Battle Manager Instructor with the 255th Air Control Squadron, speaks at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduation on December 15, 2023 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Landry graduated from the six-month graduate-level Air Battle Management Weapons Instructor Course for Weapons Officers which teaches expert-level instructors to refine their instructional abilities and lead other instructors on more advanced capabilities of our military.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:30 Photo ID: 8227838 VIRIN: 240206-Z-F3926-1001 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 172nd Airlift Wing receives their first “Patch” in 28 years [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.