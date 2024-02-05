Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7]

    226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Gabriel Ravis and Military Working Dog Napolean from the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment undergo assessment for their certifications as a pair at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6. Ravis and Napolean detected training containers that had the scent of explosive ordnance for Napolean to smell, find, and share his findings by sitting.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8227804
    VIRIN: 240206-A-RV289-9573
    Resolution: 4963x3819
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ProvenInBattle

