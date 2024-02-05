Spc. Gabriel Ravis and Military Working Dog Napolean from the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment undergo assessment for their certifications as a pair at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6. Ravis and Napolean detected training containers that had the scent of explosive ordnance for Napolean to smell, find, and share his findings by sitting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8227801 VIRIN: 240206-A-RV289-9209 Resolution: 5734x3712 Size: 1.69 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.