    226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 3 of 7]

    226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff 

    89th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Gage Susino and Military Working Dog Jago from the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment undergo assessment for their certifications as a pair at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6. Susino and Jago detected several training containers that give the scent of illicit narcotics for the Jago to smell and find. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8227796
    VIRIN: 240206-A-RV289-2031
    Resolution: 4689x2999
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ProvenInBattle

