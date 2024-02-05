Spc. Gage Susino and Military Working Dog Jago from the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment undergo assessment for their certifications as a pair at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6. Susino and Jago detected several training containers that give the scent of illicit narcotics for the Jago to smell and find. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:00 Photo ID: 8227795 VIRIN: 240206-A-RV289-4548 Resolution: 4746x3595 Size: 1.93 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.