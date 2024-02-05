Spc. Gage Susino and Military Working Dog Jago from the 226th Military Working Dog Detachment undergo assessment for their certifications as a pair at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 6. Susino and Jago detected several training containers that give the scent of illicit narcotics for the Jago to smell and find. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff)
This work, 226th Military Working Dog Detachment Certifications [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
