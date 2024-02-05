U.S. Army 1st Sgt. John Grimes, B Co., 186th BSB, 86th IBCT (MTN), Vermont National Guard, competed relinquishes responsibility, Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, January 6, 2024. Incoming 1st Sgt. Nicole Baker takes responsibility of B. Co. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8227614
|VIRIN:
|240106-Z-WG583-2000
|Resolution:
|1440x1082
|Size:
|180.79 KB
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B. Co, 186th BSB, Change of Responsibility, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
