    B. Co, 186th BSB, Change of Responsibility

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. John Grimes, B Co., 186th BSB, 86th IBCT (MTN), Vermont National Guard, competed relinquishes responsibility, Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, January 6, 2024. Incoming 1st Sgt. Nicole Baker takes responsibility of B. Co. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024
    COLCHESTER, VT, US
