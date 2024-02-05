U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force director of security forces, presents a coin to Senior Airman Kaylyn Titialii, 100th Security Forces Squadron electronic security system program manager, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Sherman recognized several 100th SFS Airmen for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8227209
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KM921-1126
|Resolution:
|3747x2676
|Size:
|958.96 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT