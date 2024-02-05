Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force director of security forces, presents a coin to Senior Airman Kaylyn Titialii, 100th Security Forces Squadron electronic security system program manager, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Sherman recognized several 100th SFS Airmen for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

