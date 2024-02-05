U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force director of security forces, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. During his visit, Sherman visited with security forces member at both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8227206
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KM921-1027
|Resolution:
|5201x3715
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT