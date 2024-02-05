Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force director of security forces, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Matthew Fair, 100th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Sherman recognized several 100th SFS Airmen for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    Director of Security Forces

