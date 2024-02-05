Top Cop visits 100th Security Forces Squadron

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force director of security forces, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Matthew Fair, 100th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 2, 2024. Sherman recognized several 100th SFS Airmen for their exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

