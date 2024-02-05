USS Wyoming Hosts USSTRATCOM Component Commander’s Conference

Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class Benjamin Vinyard speaks to distinguished visitors from the USSTRATCOM Component Commander’s Conference during a tour aboard the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) in Norfolk, Va. Feb. 5, 2024. During the conference, leaders of the nation’s nuclear triad will discuss ways to enhance joint warfighting collaboration and strengthen strategic deterrence to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

