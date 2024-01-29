Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Bryan Ditzler, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks during a Sailor 360 presentation Feb. 6, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8226852
    VIRIN: 240206-N-KE644-1028
    Resolution: 6805x4912
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Mission ready
    Work life
    Sailor 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT