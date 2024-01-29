DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Bryan Ditzler, assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks during a Sailor 360 presentation Feb. 6, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8226852
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-KE644-1028
|Resolution:
|6805x4912
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Conducts a Sailor 360 Presentation [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
