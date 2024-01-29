KFOR 33 Fire Phobia training

German soldiers and Portuguese instructors conduct "fire phobia" training and crowd and riot control drills during Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE) for Kosovo Forces 33 in Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 5, 2024. The KFOR 33 MRE is a multinational training event conducted to prepare NATO allies and partners for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

