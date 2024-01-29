Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 33 Fire Phobia training [Image 12 of 19]

    KFOR 33 Fire Phobia training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German soldiers and Portuguese instructors conduct "fire phobia" training and crowd and riot control drills during Mission Rehearsal Exercise (MRE) for Kosovo Forces 33 in Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 5, 2024. The KFOR 33 MRE is a multinational training event conducted to prepare NATO allies and partners for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8226823
    VIRIN: 240205-A-BS310-2138
    Resolution: 5627x3744
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR 33 Fire Phobia training [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    interoperability
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

