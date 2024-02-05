U.S. Coast Guard supports joint cast and recovery training in Guam

U.S. Army Scouts stand for a photo with members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Apra Harbor, Guam, on Feb. 1, 2024. In a demonstration of inter-service cooperation and expertise, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium supported an intricate cast and recovery training exercise. This vital training involved collaboration with the U.S. Army Scouts from the 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry Raiders of the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), 25th Infantry Division, and the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 - the "Island Knights," based at Andersen Air Force Base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

