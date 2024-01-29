Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard supports joint cast and recovery training in Guam [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Coast Guard supports joint cast and recovery training in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Josiah Moss 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Army Scouts deploys from a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter over Apra Harbor, Guam, on Feb. 1, 2024. In a demonstration of inter-service cooperation and expertise, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium supported an intricate cast and recovery training exercise. This vital training involved collaboration with the U.S. Army Scouts from the 3rd Squadron, 4th U.S. Cavalry Raiders of the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), 25th Infantry Division, and the U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 - the "Island Knights," based at Andersen Air Force Base. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Josiah Moss)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard supports joint cast and recovery training in Guam [Image 10 of 10], by Josiah Moss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard supports joint cast and recovery training in Guam

    helocast
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    joint operations
    Army

