    Lunar New Year Reception [Image 3 of 3]

    Lunar New Year Reception

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez 

    USAG Humphreys

    (From left) Daniel Hancock, deputy garrison commander, Sung, Hwan O, mayor of Dangjin, Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, Col. Ryan Workman, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, and Jang, Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, cut a celebratory cake together during the Lunar New Year reception, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Morning Calm Center. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8226675
    VIRIN: 240202-A-RJ699-1110
    Resolution: 6250x4164
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunar New Year Reception [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Johnny Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reception
    lunar new year
    camp humphreys

