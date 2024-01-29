(From left) Daniel Hancock, deputy garrison commander, Sung, Hwan O, mayor of Dangjin, Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, Col. Ryan Workman, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor, and Jang, Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, cut a celebratory cake together during the Lunar New Year reception, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Morning Calm Center. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)
|02.02.2024
|02.06.2024 01:08
|8226675
|240202-A-RJ699-1110
|6250x4164
|1.94 MB
|KR
|4
|0
