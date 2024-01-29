Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lunar New Year Reception [Image 1 of 3]

    Lunar New Year Reception

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez 

    USAG Humphreys

    Col. Ryan Workman (right), U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and Dr. Peter Yu (center), senior community relations officer at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, greets Kim, Jeong-Ah, director of Korea Tourism Organization, Chungnam Branch, and Ro, Gyong Wan, CEO of Base Camp Ltd., during the Lunar New Year reception, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Morning Calm Center. The event featured performances from the 8th Army Band, as well as from Ensemble SU, a Korean band that specializes in fusion music blending Korean traditional instruments and western instruments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:08
    Photo ID: 8226673
    VIRIN: 240202-A-RJ699-1685
    Resolution: 6082x4052
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lunar New Year Reception [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Johnny Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Camp Humphreys

    reception
    humphreys
    usagh

