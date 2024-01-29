Col. Ryan Workman (right), U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and Dr. Peter Yu (center), senior community relations officer at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, greets Kim, Jeong-Ah, director of Korea Tourism Organization, Chungnam Branch, and Ro, Gyong Wan, CEO of Base Camp Ltd., during the Lunar New Year reception, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Morning Calm Center. The event featured performances from the 8th Army Band, as well as from Ensemble SU, a Korean band that specializes in fusion music blending Korean traditional instruments and western instruments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)

