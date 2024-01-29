Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains prays during promotion ceremony

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Chaplain (Maj Gen.) William Green Jr., U.S. Army chief of chaplains prays during the promotion ceremony for Chaplain (Col) James Fisher, at US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Chapel on Feb 2. Green met with the garrison command team prior to attending the promotion ceremony for Fisher, who was promoted to the rank of Colonel by Green. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains prays during promotion ceremony, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

