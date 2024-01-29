165th Airlift Change of Command

Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer , right, incoming commander of the 165th Airlift Squadron, and his aircrew pose for a photo after Ketterer assumes command of the squadron in the skies over Kentucky on Oct. 14, 2023. Ketterer is replacing Lt. Col. Penn Brown, who is retiring. (Courtesy Photo)

