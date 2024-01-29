Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    165th Airlift Change of Command

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer , right, incoming commander of the 165th Airlift Squadron, and his aircrew pose for a photo after Ketterer assumes command of the squadron in the skies over Kentucky on Oct. 14, 2023. Ketterer is replacing Lt. Col. Penn Brown, who is retiring. (Courtesy Photo)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Change of Command
    165th Airlift Squadron

