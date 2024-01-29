A Kentucky Air National Guard loadmaster lowers the ramp on a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Muhammed Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The 165th Airlift Squadron was conducting an integrated mission scenario to maintain a loadmaster’s job proficiency and train on additional skill sets reinforcing the Multi-Capable Airman concept. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 21:24 Photo ID: 8226607 VIRIN: 231014-Z-JU667-1028 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 1.45 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.