A Kentucky Air National Guard loadmaster lowers the ramp on a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Muhammed Ali International Airport in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The 165th Airlift Squadron was conducting an integrated mission scenario to maintain a loadmaster’s job proficiency and train on additional skill sets reinforcing the Multi-Capable Airman concept. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 21:24
|Photo ID:
|8226607
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-JU667-1028
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 165th Airlift Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
