165th Airlift Change of Command

Lt. Col. Penn Brown, a pilot assigned to the 165th Airlift Squadron, flies a Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during his final mission as squadron commander Oct. 14, 2023. Brown relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer during the flight over Kentucky as part of an unusual airborne change-of-command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US