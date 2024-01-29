A Kentucky Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over the skies of Kentucky during the 165th Airlift Squadron’s airborne change-of-command Oct. 14, 2023. Lt. Col. Penn Brown, a pilot with the 165th Airlift Squadron, relinquished command to Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer, also a pilot with the 165th AS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
This work, 165th Airlift Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
