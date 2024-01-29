Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing load a palletized fuel tank system on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Jan 24, 2024, as part of a field test for the new concept. The 1,000-gallon tank can be on- or off-loaded rapidly via forklift or K-loader and is intended for use in austere or remote environments, providing rapid-response refueling of rotary or fixed wing aircraft with fewer support personnel than required by legacy fuel bladder systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8226595
|VIRIN:
|240124-Z-JU667-1572
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard tests new fuel tank system [Image 5 of 5], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
