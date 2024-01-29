Kentucky Air Guard tests new fuel tank system

Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing load a palletized fuel tank system on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Jan 24, 2024, as part of a field test for the new concept. The 1,000-gallon tank can be on- or off-loaded rapidly via forklift or K-loader and is intended for use in austere or remote environments, providing rapid-response refueling of rotary or fixed wing aircraft with fewer support personnel than required by legacy fuel bladder systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

