    Kentucky Air Guard tests fuel tank [Image 1 of 5]

    Kentucky Air Guard tests fuel tank

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing load a palletized fuel tank system on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., Jan 24, 2024, as part of a field test for the new concept. The 1,000-gallon tank can be on- or off-loaded rapidly via forklift or K-loader and is intended for use in austere or remote environments, providing rapid-response refueling of rotary or fixed wing aircraft with fewer support personnel than required by legacy fuel bladder systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 21:11
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft

