U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a dry-fire shooting drill aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8226590
|VIRIN:
|240131-M-PO838-1010
|Resolution:
|4360x6537
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recon Marines Maintain Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT