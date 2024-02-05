Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon Marines Maintain Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset [Image 1 of 4]

    Recon Marines Maintain Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a dry-fire shooting drill aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 21:12
    Photo ID: 8226586
    VIRIN: 240131-M-PO838-1008
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Recon Marines Maintain Weapons Proficiency Aboard USS Somerset [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Training
    MRF
    LPD 25

