Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (February 4, 2024) Operation Specialist Seaman Robert Brant from Lexington, South Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), reels in a line during a fish call in the ship’s vehicle storage area while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, February 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8226527
    VIRIN: 240204-N-PV363-1274
    Resolution: 3065x2611
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call [Image 4 of 4], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call
    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call
    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call
    USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fishing
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Fish Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT