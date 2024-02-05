Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 7 of 8]

    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, right, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), discusses small caliber action team training with Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8226522
    VIRIN: 240201-M-HP224-1375
    Resolution: 7196x4800
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warfare
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    Readiness
    Training
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT