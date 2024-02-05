U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Brandt, right, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), discusses small caliber action team training with Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:52 Photo ID: 8226522 VIRIN: 240201-M-HP224-1375 Resolution: 7196x4800 Size: 2.93 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.