USS America (LHA 6) Fish Call

PHILIPPINE SEA (February 4, 2024) Chief Damage Controlman Petro Stefanov, from Charleston, South Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), attaches a lure to a fishing rod during a fish call in the ship’s vehicle storage area while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, February 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

