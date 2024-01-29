15th MEU Marines Conduct Small Caliber Action Team Training Aboard the USS Somerset

A U.S. Marine assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, loads ammunition into a .50-caliber machine gun during small caliber action team training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

