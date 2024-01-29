APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Livesay (right), assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the capabilities of Frank Cable's repair department during a tour of Frank Cable for Rear Adm. David G. Wilson (left), Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8226477
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-WH681-2051
|Resolution:
|3776x2513
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
