APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Livesay (right), assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the capabilities of Frank Cable's repair department during a tour of Frank Cable for Rear Adm. David G. Wilson (left), Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:04 Photo ID: 8226477 VIRIN: 240123-N-WH681-2051 Resolution: 3776x2513 Size: 1.33 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.